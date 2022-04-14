Thiruvananthapuram airport to give way for ‘Arattu’ procession on April 15

Runway at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport airport will remain closed from 4 pm to 9 pm on Friday (April 15) to facilitate the pass-through of the ‘Arattu’ (ritualistic bath of the deity) procession from the Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple.

Domestic and international operations have been rescheduled during this period, according to a spokesman of the airport. The runway closure happens twice every year as part of a permanent fixture associated with the Alapassi and Painkuni festivals.

A NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) is issued ahead of the event for airlines to change their flight schedules. The practice has been followed through decades under a special dispensation involving the erstwhile Travancore royal family, custodian of the Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple, and the State government.

The airport sits on property owned by the royal family along the traditional route followed by for the procession. It traverses the runway on its way to the Shankhumugham beach for the ritualistic ‘dip’ of the deity, and back.

Members of the royal family join devotees in the event featuring caparisoned elephants, drums and cymbals. Participants are issued special passes from the airport authorities to enter the premises.