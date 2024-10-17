The Indian Railways has cut down the time limit for advance booking of train tickets to 60 days from 120 days with effect from next month.

It has been decided that “with effect from November 1, 2024, the existing time limit for advance reservations by trains will be reduced from 120 days to 60 days (excluding the date of journey),”a circular by the Railway Board on Wednesday stated.

With effect from November 1, the advance reservation period (ARP) will be of 60 days (excluding the day of journey) and bookings will be done accordingly. However, all the bookings done up to October 31, 2024 under the ARP of 120 days will remain intact, it added.

Cancellations of booking

“Cancellations of the booking made beyond the ARP of 60 days will, however, be permitted. There will be no change in the case of certain day-time express trains like Taj Express, Gomti Express, and so on, where lower time limits for advance reservations are, at present, in force,” Railways noted.

However, there will also be no change in the case of a limit of 365 days for foreign tourists, it added.

The move will be able to check touts who book tickets utilising the 120 day window. Besides, it can also increase availability of tickets closer to travel dates, but may also lead to heavy rush for bookings closer to festival periods and vacations.