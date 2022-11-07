TK Elevator has bolstered its commitment and presence in India with its latest full modernisation project for the Kolkata Metro, featuring 10 tugela escalators manufactured locally at its Pune facility supporting the government’s ongoing “Make in India” initiative.

Kolkata Metro is the first and oldest planned and operational rapid transit system in the country, as well as one of its busiest and largest metro services. With a daily footfall of over 7 lakhs, Kolkata Metro requires reliable mobility solutions designed with heavy-duty, an area where TK Elevator’s tugela offers unmatched advantages.

Tugela escalators with a globally proven track record in passengers’ safely in high-traffic areas and public infrastructure projects, making them the ideal solution for Kolkata Metro and its potential service extensions, the company stated in a press release.

Tugela’s dependable technology and highly-durable components make it a robust and reliable product of choice for many public infrastructure and transportation network projects across the globe.

“With the Kolkata Metro project in our portfolio, we look forward to applying our expertise and exceptional products to more new projects as well as renewal and revitalisation efforts in the country. By promoting localised Research and Development and manufacturing, we are more committed than ever to empower the local economy, and provide prompt and world-class support to India’s development with continued innovation and state-of-the-art technology” said Manish Mehan, CEO and MD, TK Elevator (India).

TK Elevator with customers in over 100 countries served by more than 50,000 employees, has achieved sales of around €8 billion in the fiscal year 2020-2021.

