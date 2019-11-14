Tourism Australia woos Indian tourists with new campaign

Tourism Australia has announced the launch of the sixth iteration of the Airline Marketplace campaign in India, which has been now re-named Virtual Travel Fair.

With all-inclusive, return economy-class airfares to Australia starting from just Rs 40,000, the promotion comes on the back of Tourism Australia’s latest campaign ‘Experience the game and beyond,’ that is targeted at passionate Indian cricket fans, giving them an opportunity to be a part of the ICC T20 World Cup along with an unparalleled holiday experience in Australia, Nishant Kashikar, Country Manager, India & Gulf, Tourism Australia said in a statement.

Partnering with seven airlines including Air India, Cathay Pacific, China Southern, Malaysia Airlines, Singapore Airlines, SriLankan Airlines and Thai Airways, the sale is valid until December 13, 2019 and offers travel validity through to December 31, 2020.

Additionally, over 30 Australian tourism products ranging from hotels and car rental agencies to adventure and leisure experiences have come on board, through their preferred Inbound Tour Operators, to extend unmatched discounts which could be availed through Tourism Australia’s Aussie Specialist Agents, Key Distribution Partners and leading online travel agents.

Promoted across various digital and social platforms, the sale will be amplified by leading online travel agencies like MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, Cleartrip and Yatra, who will aim to further sweeten the deal by offering attractive cash back incentives to consumers.