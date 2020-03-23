Toyota halts production at Bidadi plants

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has decided to temporarily halt production at its plants in Bidadi, Karnataka, till further announcement, a late night statement from the company said.

TKM has also expanded the work-from-home rule to all its employees at its Regional Strategic Business Units (SBUs) in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru.

These steps have been initiated keeping in mind the safety and well-being of our employees. During these difficult times TKM will also work towards minimising any inconvenience being caused to its valued customers. Further, we will continue to monitor the situation and take suitable decisions accordingly, the statement said.

Toyota has two plants at Bidadi, 40 kms from Bengaluru, with a total capacity of 3.1 lakh units per year.