Trailer operators call off strike at Chennai Port

A one-woman army that waged a battle for empathy
Alka Gujnal has ensured that destitute sex workers are treated with dignity
The Chennai Port Trust (ChPT) along with Southern Railway and Concor Ltd came to the rescue of the trade by evacuating containers from the port during the week-long strike by trailer operators.
The strike was called off today after CFS operators agreed to pay the trailer operators an additional ₹1,000 per twenty-foot container on existing rates. This was agreed during a meeting between the Trailer Owners Association and CFS operators in the presence of the Tasildhar, said industry sources
The trailer operators were seeking rate increase from Container Freight Stations (CFS) operators for movement of boxes between the port and the CFS and vice versa.
There was no major impact on the movement of boxes due to the strike, industry sources said.
The ChPT in co-ordination with Southern Railway and Concor moved 1,000 twenty foot containers by 11 trains to Concor CFS Tondiarpet owing to the strike.
The ChPT also arranged to run Concor train to move the EXIM Containers to Melpakkam rail siding to cater the urgent need of the automobile OEM’s like Ford, Renault, Daimler. This enabled the two private container terminals at Chennai port to operate without yard congestion and vessel handling was not affected. Both the terminals have handled nine container vessels with 20,000 TEUs as per their scheduled calls from September 16-21 (during the strike period), says a ChPT press release.
Alka Gujnal has ensured that destitute sex workers are treated with dignity
A new app, Good Vibes, introduces the deaf-blind to a tactile language that could transform their lives
Project Apple Unnati helps Uttarakhand farmers grow the fruit as a creeper
Debt funds may not be as risky as equity funds, but they come with the possibility of capital erosion
I am a super senior citizen and a Central government pensioner. During FY2018-19, I sold equity shares that ...
RATE helps calculate the return on investments and cost of loans
SEBI’s new norms, slowdown push 5-year return of almost 50% of funds into red zone
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports