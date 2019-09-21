Trailer operators call off strike at Chennai Port

The Chennai Port Trust (ChPT) along with Southern Railway and Concor Ltd came to the rescue of the trade by evacuating containers from the port during the week-long strike by trailer operators.

The strike was called off today after CFS operators agreed to pay the trailer operators an additional ₹1,000 per twenty-foot container on existing rates. This was agreed during a meeting between the Trailer Owners Association and CFS operators in the presence of the Tasildhar, said industry sources

The trailer operators were seeking rate increase from Container Freight Stations (CFS) operators for movement of boxes between the port and the CFS and vice versa.

There was no major impact on the movement of boxes due to the strike, industry sources said.

The ChPT in co-ordination with Southern Railway and Concor moved 1,000 twenty foot containers by 11 trains to Concor CFS Tondiarpet owing to the strike.

The ChPT also arranged to run Concor train to move the EXIM Containers to Melpakkam rail siding to cater the urgent need of the automobile OEM’s like Ford, Renault, Daimler. This enabled the two private container terminals at Chennai port to operate without yard congestion and vessel handling was not affected. Both the terminals have handled nine container vessels with 20,000 TEUs as per their scheduled calls from September 16-21 (during the strike period), says a ChPT press release.