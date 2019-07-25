Train service restored between Mangaluru, Bengaluru

Passenger train services between Shiribagilu and Subrahmanya Road stations on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru section resumed on Thursday.

Train services on the section have been disrupted since July 20 as the track was suspended due to continuous slipping of loose soil along with boulders in the form of slurry. This was caused by the incessant rains. Several boulders were infringing on the railway track between Shiribagilu and Subramanya Road railway stations.

A press release by the South Western Railway zone said that the railway staff undertook massive restoration work at the location in hostile weather conditions to clear the debris from the stretch. Five excavating machines were put into use and more than 100 railway staff members as well as labourers worked round the clock to clear the debris. Several boulders were infringing on the track out of the mouth of the tunnel between Shiribagilu and Subramanya Road stations.

The Infringement was removed through blasting and the track was restored on Thursday morning, it said.