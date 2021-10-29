Transport Corp Q2 net up 106 per cent at Rs 75.41 crore

Scripting a survival
Supply chain and logistics company Transport Corporation of India Ltd (TCI) reported a 106 per cent increase in the July-September net profit at Rs 75.41 crore, compared to Rs 36.60 crore during the same period last year, the Mumbai-listed company said in a regulatory filing.
The firm’s revenue from operations rose 18.4 per cent to Rs 825.14 crore during the second quarter, from Rs 696.89 crore a year earlier.
“During the second quarter, most of the industry sectors have reported growth, resulting in good traction for all our services and solutions. The demand for our coastal and rail multimodal end-to-end solutions witnessed momentum, enabling customers to save on their carbon footprint,” said Vineet Agarwal, Managing Director, TCI.
“We see an upward swing for 3PL and warehousing services, as customers push for efficiencies and integrated single-window solutions across the value chain,” he added.
