Transport Expo 2021 at Hitex to showcase commercial vehicle sector

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The India International Commercial Transport Expo-2021 will be hosted at Hitex centre in Hyderabad during April 6-8 to showcase the commercial auto sector.
The three-day Expo is expected to serve as a big platform for players from the commercial automotive industry under one roof. The Expo will have participation from various commercial auto sector players, top technology brands providing services to the commercial auto segment and many auto sector-based services brands, including spare parts suppliers, automation service providers and tech- based service providers, among other players.
The IICTE-2021 is being held in association with the Telangana Government with the support of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India, Builders Association of India, Mining Engineers Association of India, Association of Consulting Civil Engineers (India), Telangana Lorry Owners Association and Novotel Hotel and Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC).
Dhaval Kadakia, General Manager, HITEX, in a statement, said, “We at HITEX are looking forward to presenting this Expo to showcase the commercial auto industry. The country’s commercial transport sector has been growing rapidly. The sector projects the country’s growth.”
VC Gopalakrishnan, Director, Automotive, Telangana, said, “The commercial vehicle segment has been growing and the event is set to benefit the industry and is expected to encourage entrepreneurs serving as a platform for interaction on latest developments in the sector.”
The Expo will feature vehicle display, conferences, workshops and sessions to interact.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
BL Research Bureau Backed by steady foreign inflows, the rupee has been gradually appreciating since the ...
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
A mother struggles with fears of mortality and the meaning of existence through a year of death and disease
Looking back at a pandemic-induced lockdown — announced in March 2020 — with stark images of isolation ...
On his first day in Tihar, Ghandy found Afzal Guru standing at the gate of the cell to greet him
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
46.5% respondents took to BNPL for the first time during Covid-19 period; edtech courses, consumer durables, ...
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...