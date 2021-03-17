Transport Expo 2021 at Hitex to showcase commercial vehicle sector

The India International Commercial Transport Expo-2021 will be hosted at Hitex centre in Hyderabad during April 6-8 to showcase the commercial auto sector.

The three-day Expo is expected to serve as a big platform for players from the commercial automotive industry under one roof. The Expo will have participation from various commercial auto sector players, top technology brands providing services to the commercial auto segment and many auto sector-based services brands, including spare parts suppliers, automation service providers and tech- based service providers, among other players.

The IICTE-2021 is being held in association with the Telangana Government with the support of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India, Builders Association of India, Mining Engineers Association of India, Association of Consulting Civil Engineers (India), Telangana Lorry Owners Association and Novotel Hotel and Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC).

Dhaval Kadakia, General Manager, HITEX, in a statement, said, “We at HITEX are looking forward to presenting this Expo to showcase the commercial auto industry. The country’s commercial transport sector has been growing rapidly. The sector projects the country’s growth.”

VC Gopalakrishnan, Director, Automotive, Telangana, said, “The commercial vehicle segment has been growing and the event is set to benefit the industry and is expected to encourage entrepreneurs serving as a platform for interaction on latest developments in the sector.”

The Expo will feature vehicle display, conferences, workshops and sessions to interact.