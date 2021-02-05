Transporters union to support farmers’ call, to be off roads for 3 hours on February 6

Given the call given by the farmers’ unions for nationwide chakkajam on February 6 for three hours, All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) has advised its members to voluntarily stop running their vehicles during that period in solidarity with farmers and to avoid any inconvenience on account of any unforeseen development.

Transport fraternity’s participation on February 6 will be voluntary and peaceful, AIMTC said in a release. Kultaran Singh Atwal, President, AIMTC also reiterated the transport sector’s demand that have not yet been attended to by the government.

The transport fraternity of India, 65 per cent of which comes from farmer family background had also supported their legitimate cause on moral and humanitarian grounds, added AIMTC.

Farmer unions have called for nationwide chakkajam on Saturday in continuation of their on-going struggle against the three farm bills.

AIMTC further added they also intend to register their protest against the government’s not-attending the transport sector issues such as rising diesel price. and presumptive tax.