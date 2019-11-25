Trial runs commence on Hyderabad metro corridor II on JBS-Falaknuma metro section

A team of technical experts and engineers led by NVS Reddy, MD, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) and KVB Reddy, L&TMRHL travelled by metro train on the trial run along the corridor of the elevated metro project.

Two lines of Metro One and Three have already been completed and running.

With a length of 11 km, the corridor has 9 stations and connects Secunderabad with Hyderabad at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station on the Musi river.

It takes about 16 minutes to cover this corridor from JBS to MGBS, as against 45 minutes by road, said NVS Reddy.

During the trial runs, which will continue over the next few weeks, a large number of technical specifications, performance criteria and safety standards will be tested under the following broad categories. These include, signalling tests and safe train separation tests, brake test by the signalling and train control system, rolling stock (Metro coaches), passenger information announcements and display tests among others.

The data and other inputs gathered during the trials will be sent online to Thales in Canada, which is supplying Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) technology and the signalling and train control software.

This system will be fine tuned based on these inputs for safe operation of Metro trains in automatic mode with CBTC technology. After receipt of satisfactory performance and safety certification from Thales, the Internal Safety

Assessor Halcrow and other related Indian and international organisations, the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety will be invited for final safety clearance of the corridor. After CMRS safety certification, the corridor will be opened for passenger operations.