Trujet commences service to Bidar under UDAN

Turbo Megha Airways has announced the addition of Bidar to its network of UDAN services from Friday.

Karnataka Chief Minister Yeddyurappa inaugurated the service. After the launch of the service, the Chief Minister travelled in the same flight to Bidar along with some ministers and other legislators.

“We reached in Bidar in just one hour and 40 minutes, instead of the 12-hour travel by bus. This service will help the development of “Kalyana Karnataka” in Bidar area,” he said.

Bidar will be connected to Bengaluru with a daily service. It is the 24th station in Trujet’s network.

As part of the Prime Minister’s Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) – Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) – more than 65% of Trujet’s flights fly to RCS airports. It is also the only carrier to fully operationalise all the routes awarded under RCS I, II and III. In four years, Trujet has added 24 stations to its network and fulfilled its commitments under RCS I, II and III.

KV Pradeep, Director, Turbo Megha Airways, said: “Trujet has come a long way since our first flight on July 12, 2015. The air connectivity we provide to Tier 2 and 3 cities supports business and leisure travel growth to and from these cities. As air connectivity is both an economy-enabler and an employment growth engine, it will accelerate socio-economic development beyond the Tier 1 cities. We are proud to contribute to this growth.”

Trujet will celebrate the launch of its latest station Bidar, and the arrival of spring, with a 4-day ‘Spring Surprise’ sale priced at a base fare of ₹699 across the network.

With a fleet of seven ATR-72 aircraft, Trujet operates to 24 stations from three hubs.