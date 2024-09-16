The Tuticorin International Container Terminal was inaugurated at VOC Port in Thoothukudi on Monday. Foundation stone was laid for various works, worth more than ₹38,000 crores, says a release.

The newly inaugurated terminal

Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, inaugurated the new container terminal,. which is the port’s third such terminal and will be operated by the JM Baxi Group. It has a draft of 14.20 m, a length of 370 m and spans 10 hectares, including berth and backup area. It has the capacity to handle 6 TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) of containers.

In a video message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Tuticorin International Container Terminal as the new star of India’s marine infrastructure. Highlighting its role in expanding the capacity of the VOC Port, he said, with a deep draft of more than 14 m and a berth over 300 m long, this terminal will play a crucial role in enhancing the capacity of the port. The new terminal is expected to reduce logistics costs at the port and save foreign exchange for India, he further said.

‘TN, India’s growth driver’

Acknowledging the vital role that Tamil Nadu’s coastline has played in driving India’s economic growth, the Prime Minister said, with three major ports and seventeen non-major ports, the State has become a major hub for maritime trade.

To further boost port-led development, India is investing over ₹7,000 crore in the development of an Outer Harbour Container Terminal, which will add to the capacity of the VOC. “The Port is ready to write a new chapter in the maritime development of India,” the PM said.

He added, “India is showing the world the path to sustainable and forward-thinking development,” he said, pointing out that the VOC Port is being recognised as a green hydrogen hub and a nodal port for offshore wind energy. These initiatives will play a significant role in tackling climate change.

Other projects

The Shipping Minister laid the foundation stone for Green Hydrogen Demonstration Project, 400 KW Rooftop Solar Power plant, and link conveyor system from Coal Jetty-I to Coal stackyard.

Additionally, land agreements of various port projects were signed in his presence. VOCPA also exchanged land lease agreement with ACME and Green Infra–Renewable Energy Farms Pvt. Ltd., Renew e-fuels Private Limited and Amplus Ganges Solar Private Limited.

The minister explained how direct mainline connectivity will allow exporters to ship their cargo straight to their destinations, bypassing the need for transshipment at other ports, eliminating delays and will save $200 per container, making Indian exports more competitive. Additionally, it is projected to yield annual forex savings of $4 million.