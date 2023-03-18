The TVS Industrial and Logistics Park (ILP) has drawn up plans to strengthen its footprint in 30 more cities by 2027, a top official said on Saturday.

The company currently has presence in 11 locations across the country.

The TVS ILP would be investing about ₹1,500 crore under its expansion drive, chief operating officer R Manikandan told reporters.

As part of its expansion plans, he said five of the warehouses would be in Tamil Nadu including one in Coimbatore.

The company was working on various projects in Vijayawada, Vishakapatnam, Guwahati, Siliguri, Ranchi, and Raipur among others.

The plan is to have a warehousing solution in every 400 km across the country, he said.

With 35 per cent year-on-year growth, the company aims to reach a contracted revenue of $750 million, he said.

Tamil Nadu being the major market for the company with 50 per cent share, the company was eyeing eastern parts of the country to establish warehousing facilities, he said.

Talks are on with various government sector including railways to set up warehousing solutions, he added.