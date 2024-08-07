TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS), a global supply chain solutions provider, has secured a new business contract from JCB in India for managing their in-plant warehousing and logistics operations at their facility in Vadodara, Gujarat, for three years. JCB has been TVS SCS’ client for more than two decades, with the latter offering aftermarket warehouse services in Bhaproda, Haryana, for parts distribution.

The value of the deal was not disclosed.

TVS SCS’ in-plant logistics services for JCB’s Vadodara plant will comprise end-to-end warehouse management, from unloading and put-away of parts to picking and lineside feeding. The company will deploy Material Handling Equipment and employ close to 110 personnel for this contract. JCB’s Vadodara plant manufactures fabrications and components for the company’s plants globally, says a release.

