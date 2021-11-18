TVS Supply Chain buys controlling stake in Bengaluru-based FIT 3PL

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS) has announced acquisition of Bengaluru-based FIT 3PL Warehousing Pvt Ltd (FIT 3PL) for an undisclosed sum.
FIT 3PL (formerly known as Jayem Warehousing Pvt Ltd) is one of the few independent Indian logistics companies with pan- India presence and has consistently delivered strong and profitable revenue growth over the years, according to a statement.
TVS SCS has acquired a controlling stake (69.1 per cent) in FIT 3PL, from FIT Consulting and Services Pvt Ltd. The deal is expected to strengthen the existing pan-India presence of TVS SCS through an addition of more than 1.5 million sq ft of warehouse space, unlocking new levels of efficiency and synergies.
“Our full range of technology capabilities can be leveraged to increase cross-selling and up-selling opportunities, and provide solutions for all new and existing customers of FIT 3PL. This acquisition will advance TVS SCS’ technology position by adding scale,” said Ravi Viswanathan, Joint Managing Director, TVS SCS, said.
Set up in 1997, FIT 3PL has more than 70 customers across sectors such as office automation, FMCG, E-Com, retail, auto & engineering and hi-tech. Its network includes 60-plus facilities managing more than 1.5 million sq ft of space across 30 cities in India at high occupancy. These warehouses are strategically located in Tier-1 and Tier- 2 cities with proximity to major Industrial zones and warehousing hubs.
TVS SCS has a two-pronged plan for sustainable growth by operating in the 3PL-warehousing space, which is a high growth sector and the road transportation space that is a huge market in itself. Within warehousing, the company is focused on white goods, which is on a high growth trajectory. With a well-entrenched network across India, the company will be able to cater to the surge in demand originating from any geography, it said.
