Two Mangaluru railway stations get ISO certification

As many as 11 railway stations under the Palakkad Division of Southern Railway have been accredited with ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management System certification.

A press release said Pratap Singh Shami, Divisional Railway Manager of Palakkad, gave away the certificates to the station officials of Mangaluru Central and Mangaluru Junction (Karnataka); and Kasaragod, Kanhangad, Payyannur, Kannur, Thalassery, Vadakara, Quilandi and Tirur (Kerala), at Palakkad, on Thursday.

Kozhikode was the first railway station in the Palakkad Division to receive the ISO 14001:2015 in September 2019. The certification is valid for three years from the date of issue.

Quest Certification Pvt Ltd conducted the audit for 11 railway stations, said the release. Quest is an independent, third-party assessment body without affiliation to any other company or organisation, it added.

The certification process for four more stations — Palakkad Junction, Ottapalam, Shoranur Junction, and Kuttipuram in Palakkad Division — is in the final stage, it further said.

ISO 14001 is an international standard that specifies requirements for an effective environmental management system. It accredits an organisation that manages its environmental responsibilities in a systematic manner per standard norms.