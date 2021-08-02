Logistics

Two-wheeler sales grow marginally in July

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on August 02, 2021

But Hero Motocorp registers 3% decline

 

The two-wheeler industry saw a marginal growth in July wholesale numbers (dispatches to dealers) on a monthly basis, some growing by even double digits. However, market leader Hero MotoCorp reported a decline of 3 per cent on a month-on-month basis.

Hero MotoCorp reported wholesales of 4,29,208 units during the month against 4,41,536 units in June this year.

However, other manufacturers such as Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor have recorded positive numbers.

Bajaj Auto reported marginal growth with 1,56,232 units against 1,55,640 units in June.

TVS Motor

Tamil Nadu-based TVS Motor reported 20 per cent growth in sales on MoM basis to 1,75,169 units in July against 1,45,413 units in the previous month.

Chennai-based motorcycles maker Royal Enfield said it sold 39,290 units in July, a growth of 10 per cent on a monthly basis as compared with 35,815 units in June this year.

 

Published on August 02, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

sales
two-wheelers
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.