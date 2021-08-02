Two-wheeler sales grow marginally in July

The two-wheeler industry saw a marginal growth in July wholesale numbers (dispatches to dealers) on a monthly basis, some growing by even double digits. However, market leader Hero MotoCorp reported a decline of 3 per cent on a month-on-month basis.

Hero MotoCorp reported wholesales of 4,29,208 units during the month against 4,41,536 units in June this year.

However, other manufacturers such as Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor have recorded positive numbers.

Bajaj Auto reported marginal growth with 1,56,232 units against 1,55,640 units in June.

TVS Motor

Tamil Nadu-based TVS Motor reported 20 per cent growth in sales on MoM basis to 1,75,169 units in July against 1,45,413 units in the previous month.

Chennai-based motorcycles maker Royal Enfield said it sold 39,290 units in July, a growth of 10 per cent on a monthly basis as compared with 35,815 units in June this year.