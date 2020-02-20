Uber helps driver partners with ₹75 crore micro loans

Ride-sharing company Uber India said on Thursday that it has handed out nearly ₹75 crore of micro loans and fuel credits to its ‘driver partners’ under its ‘Uber Care’ welfare programme in the first year since its rollout.

Also, through Uber Kifayat (savings), part of Uber Care, as many as 34,000 car servicing packages have been facilitated resulting in an overall savings worth ₹95 lakh (money directly benefiting driver partners).

Launched in 2018, Uber Care provides easy access to micro-loans, life insurance, family health insurance to thousands of drivers.

Of the nearly ₹75 crore micro loans (unsecured loans) and fuel credit (through IOC and Paytm), as much as ₹35.6 crore related to micro-loans through non-banking finance companies (NBFC) partners at the back end. As much as ₹38.7 crore fuel credit has been facilitated.

“Credit has been the most popular and supremely attractive among our driver partners. The thing that has so far less number but won over the hearts of many are education piece. Till date, the programme has helped more than 600 children of our driver partners get admission in schools,” Pavan Vaish, Head of Central Operations, Uber India, told BusinessLine.

Over 90,000 driver partners have benefited from the initiative and the maximum traction has come from Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune, Vaish said.

Uber Care defines holistic welfare around two categories — socio-economic benefits and health and wellness. Under health and wellness, Uber had recently partnered with DocsApp to facilitate free doctor consultations. “About 92,000 drivers have signed up with DocsApp. About 1,000 consultations are delivered weekly,” Vaish said.

Uber also has partnered with Ayushman Bharat to facilitate free health care for its driver partners.