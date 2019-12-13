Uber India starts two new campaigns for working youth

Uber India on Friday launched a new campaign called Uber Auto, targeting at the middle-class working women with its positioning: Badey Iradon Ki Choti Sawari, starting in four cities: Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai.

It is also launching another campaign, called the Uber Moto, a two-wheeler service aimed at young working males who have just started their job and cannot afford to waste much time on transport.

“This is for the first job goers/working professional who are under pressure from home to earn, but what happens is they waste a lot of time on commuting and get stuck with one job and cannot pursue other career. So, Uber Moto really works on that front, to beat traffic,” said Manisha Lath Gupta - Marketing Director, Uber India and South Asia.

With a tagline Sapnon Par Hoja Sawar, the two-wheeler campaign is being started in a few cities to start with including Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Noida and Gurugram initially, and will expand later in the tier-I cities.

Through these campaigns, Uber aims to empower all its riders by providing them accessible, simple, seamless and safe modes of transport that fuel their dreams and change the way millions of Indians commute, said Gupta, adding that the fares of the services will also be minimal.

For Uber Auto, the fares will be ₹10-14 per kilometer and for Uber Moto, it will be ₹4-6 per kilometer.