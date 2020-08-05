Uber to hire 140 engineers for Bengaluru, Hyderabad teams

Cab-hailing services firm Uber is set to hire 140 engineers to its technology teams in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Uber has started reaching out to prospective candidates for building new teams and adding to existing ones, including Uber infrastructure, marketplace, Uber for Business (U4B), marketing and advertising platforms.

The additional workforce will be used to build “cutting-edge products in areas such as rider and driver growth, delivery, marketplace, customer service and digital payments”.

“These expansion plans are in line with its vision to make mobility and delivery more accessible,” the US-based firm has said in a statement on Wednesday.

The app-based cab aggregator recently hired Jayaram Valliyur as Senior Director to lead its global finance technology team.

Prior to this post, he worked for e-commerce firm Amazon for 14 years, responsible for bootstrapping and scaling its India development center.

“We’re looking to hire engineers who’re deeply technical and passionate about solving complex problems in the mobility and delivery space,” he said.