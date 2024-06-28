Udupi Cochin Shipyard Limited (UCSL), a wholly owned subsidiary, has bagged order from Wilson ASA, Norway for design and construction of 4 No.s 6300 TDW (total dead-weight tonnage) dry cargo vessels.

Agreement has also been entered into for additional 4 vessels of the same type which will be formally contracted within September 19, 2024.

This is a follow up order in continuation of the contract awarded in June 2023 for construction of six 3800 TDW dry cargo vessels, which are now at advanced levels of construction at the yard at Udupi in Karnataka, a press release said.

The with 100 meters length has a dead-weight of 6300 tonnes at a design draft of 6.5 metres. The vessels shall be designed by Conoship International, Netherlands and shall be constructed as an environment friendly diesel electric vessel for the transport of general cargo in the coastal waters of Europe.

The overall project of 8 vessels is worth about ₹1,100 crore and is to be executed within September 2028, the press release said.

The Norway based Wilson ASA is the leading short sea fleet operator in Europe and transports about 15 million tonnes dry cargo across Europe. The company operates a fleet of around 130 vessels ranging from 1500 to 8500 DWT.

Also read: Udupi CSL bags orders for tug construction from Ocean Sparkle

