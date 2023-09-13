UnCruise Adventures has become the latest cruise line to implement IBS Software’s iTravelCruise Enterprise Reservation system, designed to address the emerging and future needs of the cruise industry.

The platform transforms back-end IT to give cruise lines the ability to aggregate product data from different sources. Access to real-time data about customer behaviour allows them to package and price cruises products dynamically, across multiple channels.

UnCruise Adventures’ fleet of nine expedition boats offer small ship cruises focused on wilderness, wildlife and culture. The destinations served include Alaska, Hawaii, Costa Rica, the Panama Canal, Belize, Mexico, Galapagos, Columbia & Snake Rivers and the San Juan Islands.

This partnership is the latest milestone in UnCruise Adventures’ relationship with IBS Software to digitally transform their business. UnCruise Adventures first implemented IBS’ Cruise Partner product in 2014.

Powering digital transformation for a new era of cruising, the iTravelCruise Product Suite allows cruise lines to have a digital strategy in place to engage with guests at every step of the trip lifecycle, including technology at the planning, shopping, port, on-trip, and post-trip phases.

