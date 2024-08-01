Facing attack from the Opposition over increasing train accidents and questions on passenger safety, Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said new automatic protection systems under Kavach 4.0 will soon be installed across 9,000 route Kms (Rkm).

While replying the discussion on Railway Budget in the Lok Sabha, Vaishnaw noted that a set of new passenger coaches are being designed with additional features that will replace the existing conventional coaches.

Since the present government came to power for a third term in June, there have been at least four train accidents — two in June and another two in July — leading to eight-odd deaths. Following which, the Opposition has been blaming the Modi-government for overlooking passenger safety.

“Around ₹1.08 crore will be spent on safety and this includes installing Kavach 4.0 across 9,000 Rkms and in 10,000 locomotives. Roll-out will start in the coming months,” the Minister said. All tracks and locomotives will be subsequently covered.

The Minister also pointed out that allotments towards safety have gone up by 12 per cent between FY23 and FY24, from ₹87,336 crore to ₹98,414 crore. However, the allotment for FY25 has seen a 10 per cent y-o-y increase; but was lower in percentage terms, to ₹1,08,795 crore.

Kavach roll-out

According to Vaishnaw, Kavach 4.0 will be the most updated anti-collision device in use. Necessary design and safety certification for the indigenously-made system has been received and new vendors are being cleared towards its manufacture and installation, he added. Specific training to engineers for the installation and use of the devices and system is also being carried out.

Less than 3 per cent of India’s existing track length (1465 Rkm) of over 68,000 Rkm have Kavach coverage.

“Over the next few weeks tenders for Kavach installation will be rolled out,” a Railway offical told businessline.

Spending on Safety

Track renewals during the NDA regime (2014–24) was higher at 43,000 km, in comparison to 32,000 km carried out during 10 years of UPA (2004–2014). While high quality and high strength rail installation stood at 1,23,000 km during the NDA, as against 57,000 km carried out during UPA, the Rail Minister said, under Narendra Modi-regime, higher priority was given towards safety.

An 85 per cent reduction in track or trail fracture have been noticed, with the introduction of new precision technology.

“There were 171-odd accidents every year (on average) during UPA regime. Now this is down by 68 per cent. Passenger safety continues to be our prime focus. We don’t focus on making reels, there are some of us who work,” Vaishnaw said.

Around 44,000 km has been electrified in 10 years, compared to only 20,000 km in the preceding 50 years.

“This electrification drive has yielded substantial benefits, including an additional 600 million tonnes of cargo, saving 640 crore litres of diesel, and reducing 400 crore kilos of CO 2 emissions,” Vaishnaw said.

New Coaches Under Way

Production of new LHB coaches (Linke Hofmann Busch) have been ramped up to 37,0000 during the NDA tenure; as against 2300 under the Congress dispensation.

The national transporter has stopped the manufacturing of ICF coaches from FY 2018-19 onwards. The LHB coaches are technologically superior with features, better suspension, less corrosive shell among others. It offers safer and more comfortable journeys to the travelling passengers.

“We will be replacing all the conventional passenger coaches of the 1950s and also older LHB coaches that we obtained under the ToT (transfer of technology) model,” Vaishnaw said as he announced that “a new platform” or coach design has been taken up. Coaches would be made of steel or aluminium and will be have safety features pre-installed.

“These new coaches will be indigenously designed and be safer ones,” he said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit