US Consul General visits Cochin Port, offers support in development projects

Judith Ravin, Consul General of the United States of America has expressed the willingness of the Consulate in associating with the development projects of Cochin Port Trust with private partners from the US.

Appreciating the strategic development initiatives and the business model of Cochin Port, she assured to share the information with relevant stakeholders. She has also agreed to promote the cruise tourism potential of Cochin/Kerala among the stakeholders/ cruise lines in the United States.

The Consulate General who was here for a day’s visit on Monday also visited ‘Sagarika’ the International Cruise Terminal at Ernakulam Wharf.

M. Beena, Chairperson, Cochin Port highlighted the Cochin Port’s offering of zero tariff to vessel-related charges for mainline container vessel services to the US East Coast. The growth of transhipment volume at ICTT, Vallarpadam and the potential Cochin Port to grow as the transhipment hub of the region was also apprised.

The port chairperson explained the strategic importance of Cochin Port as a maritime gateway to the peninsular India and the prominent role of Cochin Port in contributing to the State’s economy. She also shared the infrastructural development initiatives of Cochin Port taken up under the aegis of Sagarmala project and the potential that the port offers for the investors in the United States to partner the development projects.