Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, along with Maharashtra Maritime Board, will initially invest ₹13,000 crore to kick-start phase-1 of the construction of Vadhvan port in Maharashtra, according to Unmesh Wagh, chairman of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA).

In an exclusive interview with businessline, Wagh said that Power Finance Corporation has already sanctioned a ₹22,000 crore loan for the port. The total project cost is estimated at ₹76,220 crore, of which ₹50,000 crore will be required in the first phase. He said the rest would be sourced either as loans or through the PPP model.

“The work for constructing the ₹76,220 crore Vadhvan port in Maharashtra is expected to begin immediately after this monsoon. We will first begin with construction of roads after this monsoon. By next year, we will begin the work of reclaiming 1448 hectares of land from the sea for the port,” Unmesh Wagh, chairman of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), told businessline in Mumbai.

Phase-1 construction

“JNPA and Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) will together invest ₹13,000 crore as equity for Phase-1. We have ₹9,000 crore and the Maharashtra government has assured us of budgetary support. The rest of the funds will either be sourced as loans or through PPP,” Wagh added about Phase-1 of the Vadhavan port project near Dahanu in Palghar, which is targeted to be completed by 2029. A special purpose vehicle, Vadhvan Port Project Ltd has been formed by JNPA and MMB with 74 per cent shareholding and 26 percent, respectively.

“Once completed, the port will have a capacity to handle 24 million TEUs and will make it one of the top 10 ports in the world,” he said, adding that the port will be constructed six kilometres inside the sea by reclaiming land and the project will have breakwater of 10 kilometres. The port has nine terminals, which include four in Phase 1. Each terminal with three berths will be a kilometre in length. There will be four multipurpose berths: one RoRO, one to Coast Guard and four liquid berths.

“Power Finance Corporation has already sanctioned a ₹22,000 crore loan for the port. This was received within three days of the cabinet approval being received on June 19, 2024. We have not finalised the PFC offer yet, as we are still exploring to construct the port with internal resources. Finance is not an issue for the port construction,” the official said.

The JNPA chairman also said that no land acquisition was needed to construct the port as the entire land will be reclaimed from the sea. “However, there will be a requirement of 571 acres for building over 32 kilometers of roads. The land will be sourced by National Highway Authority of India,” Wagh added.

The capacity in three major container handling ports on the west coast is expected to be fully utilised by 2029 and the future capacity is expected to come from Vadhvan.

