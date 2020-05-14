Vande Bharat-2 likely to bring back over 32,000 stranded Indians

More than 32,000 stranded Indians are likely to be brought back to the country from 31 nations in the second phase of the week-long Vande Bharat mission starting on May 16.

"Our capacity depends on our ability to carry out tests, provide quarantine facilities and ensure safe travel. In the second week of the repatriation drive we are hopeful of bringing back around 32,000 Indians, which is more than double our target in the first week," a source told BusinessLine.

In the last few days, more than 12,000 Indian nationals stranded in various countries due to the Covid-19 lockdown have been brought back to the country. “As of now, 56 flights have brought back our nationals from 12 countries. In addition, 904 Indians were repatriated from Maldives by INS Jalashwa and INS Magar on May 10 and May 12 respectively. Some others have arrived through deportation flights from various countries,” said Anurag Srivastava, spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, in a briefing on Thursday.

A total of 149 flights, including feeder flights, will be deployed in the second phase covering an additional 18 countries, the spokesperson said. It includes Indonesia, Thailand, Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Ireland, Canada, Japan, Nigeria, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Georgia, Tajikistan and Armenia. Till now 1,88,646 Indian nationals have registered to return on the portal.