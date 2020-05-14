Vande Bharat-2 likely to bring back over 32,000 stranded Indians

Maruti Suzuki to start producing a Toyota version of the Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
More than 32,000 stranded Indians are likely to be brought back to the country from 31 nations in the second phase of the week-long Vande Bharat mission starting on May 16.
"Our capacity depends on our ability to carry out tests, provide quarantine facilities and ensure safe travel. In the second week of the repatriation drive we are hopeful of bringing back around 32,000 Indians, which is more than double our target in the first week," a source told BusinessLine.
In the last few days, more than 12,000 Indian nationals stranded in various countries due to the Covid-19 lockdown have been brought back to the country. “As of now, 56 flights have brought back our nationals from 12 countries. In addition, 904 Indians were repatriated from Maldives by INS Jalashwa and INS Magar on May 10 and May 12 respectively. Some others have arrived through deportation flights from various countries,” said Anurag Srivastava, spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, in a briefing on Thursday.
A total of 149 flights, including feeder flights, will be deployed in the second phase covering an additional 18 countries, the spokesperson said. It includes Indonesia, Thailand, Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Ireland, Canada, Japan, Nigeria, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Georgia, Tajikistan and Armenia. Till now 1,88,646 Indian nationals have registered to return on the portal.
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
‘The industry must have an eye for identifying crucial elements that it should keep and maintain’
Put the memory of the lockdown behind you with this new flagship 4-door coupe and its ‘M’ twin
Chairman Akio Toyoda believes crises have helped the Japanese automaker emerge stronger over the years
While near-term risks persist, under-penetrated protection market and sound business models of leading players ...
For efficient management of a retirement corpus, one should focus more on certainty of income than on ...
Some of the MSME measures are part of Budget and Sinha panel recommendations
The Finance Minister had announced a 25 per cent cut in the prevailing rates of tax deduction at source (TDS) ...
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...