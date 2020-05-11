Logistics

Vande Bharat: Mangaluru to receive first flight on May 12

Our Bureau Mangaluru | Updated on May 11, 2020 Published on May 11, 2020

As part of the Vande Bharat mission of the Centre to bring in Indian stranded abroad, over 177 Indians from United Arab Emirates (UAE) will land in Mangaluru International Airport on the night of May 12.

An official statement quoting Rahul Shinde, IAS officer in-charge of the process of handling incoming NRIs, said on Monday, on, all the passengers will be subjected to medical check-up.

These passengers will be classified as ‘A’ and ‘B’ categories. Those with cough and fever will be classified under ‘A’ category, and they will be quarantined at District Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru, he said.

Asymptomatic passengers will be quarantined in hotels and hostels. The administration has identified 17 hotels and 12 hostels to accommodate these passengers.

The district administration has nominated officials to receive passengers, arrange accomodation, and to organise for their transport.

Shinde said the flight from UAE is expected to land in Mangaluru International Airport at 10 pm on May 12.

