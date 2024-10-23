The prototype of the Vande Bharat sleeper express train set manufactured between Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and BEML was unveiled on Wednesday at ICF. Around 15 days ago, the first set came to ICF, which is doing initial tests and minor works, including furnishing. By November 15, the train will be ready for testing purposes, said ICF General Manager U Subba Rao.

The order was given a year ago. The cost of the train set is ₹120 crore, he said.

The testing will be done in Lucknow RDSO, and at Western Railway and Central Railway. The train will be dispatched there for trials, which includes braking and control systems in running conditions, he told newspersons.

Vande Bharat Train Set at the ICF facility in Chennai on Wednesday, October 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

The train is capable of running at 160 kmph, similar to the Vande Bharat chair car, but it will be tested at 180 kmph. There are various protocols for testing that will be done between 90 kmph and 180 kmph, which will take two months. “On November 15, the train will be ready from our side. We expect that by January 15, the train will be fully tested and certified for regular operations,” he said. He added that the Centre would decide where the train would be run.

Inside view of the Vande Bharat train set at the ICF facility in Chennai on Wednesday, October 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

BEML will produce ten trains, a 16-car train. ICF has got an order to produce 50 trains of 24 cars that will be made at Chennai. Tenders have already been floated for the propulsion system, he said. “We have got a timeline of 24 months, but after the tenders are finalised we may produce it in 18 months,” he added.

Like the Rajdhani Express, the 24-car trains will have a pantry car and will travel on longer distances, he said.

Hydrogen car

On the hydrogen-powered train, Rao said one prototype is being manufactured at ICF. This is being manufactured by Medha in collaboration with ICF and Southern Railway. The two power cars are manufactured at ICF. The first shell has come here. The first power car will be commissioned in the next four months, and the second will be commissioned in six months. “In six months, we expect to commission the trials of the hydrogen power cars,” he said.

Inside view of the Vande Bharat train set at the ICF facility in Chennai on Wednesday, October 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

Vande Bharat for freight

A prototype of Vande Bharat for freight will be produced at ICF to help transporation of ecommerce products that require timely deliveries. Depending upon the market demand, more can be produced, he said. The prototype will be ready in the fiscal, he added.