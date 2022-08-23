Vehicles carrying hazardous gas: MoRTH notifies mandatory fitment of vehicle tracking system

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Tuesday, in a gazette notification, said that vehicles, which are not under the ambit of national permit, carrying various gases such as Argon, Nitrogen, Oxygen and goods of dangerous or hazardous nature, are mandated to be fitted with a vehicle tracking system device from September 1.

The Ministry, on August 3, mandated that “every vehicle of categories N2 (goods carrier having gross vehicle weight exceeding 3.5 tonne to 12 tonne) and N3 (goods carrier having gross vehicle weight exceeding 12 tonne), manufactured on and after September 1, in the case of new models, and January 1, 2023, in the case of existing models, carrying dangerous or hazardous goods, shall be fitted with a vehicle tracking system device as per AIS 140”.

These rules may be called Central Motor Vehicles (Eleventh Amendment) Rules, 2022, MoRTH said.

Guidelines for retro-fitment

In another gazette notification, the MoRTH said that retro-fitment of CNG and LPG kit shall be done on BS (Bharat Stage)-VI gasoline vehicles and to replace diesel engines with CNG/LPG engines in case of BS-VI vehicles, less than 3.5 tonne.

As of now, retro-fitment of CNG and LPG kits is permissible in motor vehicles complying with BS-IV emission norms only.

The MoRTH has also amended rule 50(v) of CMVR, 1989 and clarified that the words “approved licence plate manufacturers or their dealers” have been substituted by the words “licence plate manufacturers or their dealers approved by the State/UT government administration”.

In the amendment earlier, it had said that “the plate shall be fastened with non-removable/non-reusable snap lock fitting system on rear of the vehicle. The licence plates with all the above specifications and the specified registrations for a new vehicle shall be issued by the registering authority or vehicle manufacturers and their dealers, and for existing old registered vehicle shall be issued by registering authority or vehicle manufacturers and their dealers or by the approved licence plate manufacturers or their dealers.”

It also added that the Central Road Research Institute, New Delhi, or any agency authorised under rule 126 shall approve the security registration as per the provisions of this rule.