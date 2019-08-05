Vehicles of armed forces, para-military personnel exempted from emission norms

Indian armed and paramilitary forces do not have to use vehicles compliant with BS-VI and BS-IV emission norms, as development of suitable engines that could meet the security challenges and demands of specialised operations will require considerable time.

India’s vehicle makers have transition to selling BS-VI compliant vehicles with effect from April 1, 2020.

Vehicles sold beyond March 31, 2020 will not be registered if they are not compliant with BS-VI norms.

The Road Ministry has exempted armoured and other specialised vehicles of Indian armed forces and paramilitary forces from the new vehicular emission norms (BS-VI).

The Ministry has also granted exemption to these vehicles from BS-IV compliance, informed a release.

The exemption has been granted because these vehicles operate in remote and inhospitable terrains with most challenging operational and environmental conditions.

Due to security challenges and requirements of specialised operations, the development of suitable engines compliant with the above norms would require considerable time.

Further, it is difficult to maintain ideal transportation and storage condition of fuel in these environments.

The Road Ministry said this in an August 1, 2019, communiqué.

Earlier, in 2017, the government had exempted motor vehicles used for government purposes related to defence from BS- IV norms.

Through a 2018 circular, the government had also exempted special purpose vehicles — armoured and other specialised vehicles — used for operational purposes for maintenance of law and order and internal security from BS-IV norms up to December 31, 2019.