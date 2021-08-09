Vehicles retails sales grew in July to pre-Covid levels: FADA

The July automobile retail sales across all categories grew 28 per cent on a monthly basis to 15,56,777 units as compared with 12,17,151 units in June. In the passenger vehicle (PV) segment, the retail sales stood at 2,61,744 units during the month, a growth of 42 per cent on month-on-month (MoM) basis as against 1,84,134 units in June, the latest data shared by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said on Monday.

In the two-wheeler (2W) segment, the number of registrations rose to 11,32,611 units in July, a growth of 22 per cent as compared to 9,30,324 units in the previous month. Similarly, the three-wheeler (3W) sales grew by 89 per cent MoM to 27,904 units during last month as compared with 14,732 units in June this year. Tractor sales also grew by around 58 per cent on monthly basis to 82,388 units in July as compared to 52,261 units in June.

CV segment too records growth

The commercial vehicle (CV) segment also recorded a growth of 46 per cent m-o-m to 52,130 units as compared with 35,700 units in June. “Auto retails have now started narrowing the deficit when compared to pre-Covid months. With tractor retails already above pre-Covid levels during the last month, passenger vehicles for the first time have reached the same,” Vinkesh Gulati, President, FADA said. With entire country now open, July continues to see robust recovery in auto retails as demand across all categories remain high. The low base effect also continues to play its part, he said.

With all categories in green, CVs continue to see increase in demand specially in medium and heavy commercial vehicles segment with the government rolling out infrastructure projects in many parts of the country, Gulati noted. “PVs witnesses high demand specially with buzz around new launches and compact SUV segments. The waiting period due to supply side constraints have been persisting since quite a few months and is now becoming a deep routed issue for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs),” he said.

Also read: Online retail platforms struggle to meet electric-vehicle goals

On the other hand, the global semi-conductor shortage is now becoming a deep routed problem for the PV segment which is now above the pre-pandemic mark. FADA has been raising red-flag since quite some time on demand-supply mismatch, he mentioned.

On the near term outlook, Gulati said that the month of August begins on a positive note as demand and enquiry levels continue to improve across all categories. With IMD forecasting a normal monsoon during August- September period, sowing operations will pick up gradually. This will have a rub off effect on rural sales especially in Tractor segment. Having said that the delta variant of Covid if goes out of proportion can be another deterrent and put brakes on auto retail’s recovery with India entering the festive season months, he added.