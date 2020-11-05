Verteil Tech activates NDC-powered Emirates gateway in India

Verteil Technologies, an emerging global aviation start-up, becomes a technology company in India and one amongst three companies globally to be certified by Emirates to enable NDC (New Distribution Capability) connectivity for Emirates global trade partners as part of modernising travel distribution.

Verteil is at the forefront of driving technology transformation in the multi-billion-dollar air distribution industry utilising the NDC initiative launched by IATA, which is aimed at innovating the 40-year-old legacy airline distribution technology in play today.

Replacing bequest communication and airline distribution channels, NDC would provide seamless real-time fares, personalised offers, ancillary products as well as value-added services for Emirates’ customers; whilst being fully ready to make available the commercial incentives and content specific innovations that Emirates will continue to introduce through the NDC channel.

According to a press release, travel agencies could use Verteil’s comprehensive NDC front office tool or integration via its universal application programming interface or API.

Jerrin Jos, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Verteil Technologies, said, “It’s been a pleasure working with the Emirates team in this NDC roll-out initiative. Verteil continues to forge ahead as a leader in NDC space with our industry leading NDC solution designed to remove all inefficiencies existing in the current travel distribution landscape, at the same time facilitating the complete retailing and merchandising capabilities of airlines.”

During the challenging times, he said NDC would facilitate 100 per cent transparency for travellers, understanding their specific needs and concerns. “We continue to make significant investments to broaden the platform capabilities as customers globally continue to adopt our technology solution for accessing content directly from airlines” he said.