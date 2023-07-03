Vijayanand Travels Private Limited (VTPL) will expand its bus fleet size to 1000 in the next three years as a result of a positive outlook for the public transport industry due to upcoming national highway projects, rising airfares, and more demand.

Currently, it has 275 buses operating across six states, including Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. Speaking on the sidelines of receiving the first delivery against an order of 50 Eicher Intercity 13.5-metre AC sleeper buses, Shiva Sankeshwar, Managing Director, said that they are considering expanding to new geographies such as Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and going deeper in Gujarat.

The development follows a fleet downsizing due to the impact of Covid-19, reducing it from approximately 560 prior to the pandemic.

The remaining buses will be delivered in the next couple of months. In addition to the 50-bus order from Eicher Trucks and Buses, a business unit of VE Commercial Vehicles, the company also announced placing an order with Tata Motors for 50 Magna 13.5-metre buses.

Market resurgence

According to Akash Passey, President of the Bus Division at VE Commercial Vehicles Limited, the overall bus industry in the country is witnessing a notable resurgence across all segments, particularly in the heavy-duty category, which reached a total of 11,500 units at the industry level.

The company currently holds a significant market share of 24 per cent across all segments, encompassing light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles combined, and said that the positive trend indicates a promising trajectory for public transportation. Moreover, it is anticipated that the light and medium-duty segment will maintain a consistent volume of around 50,000 units. However, a substantial jump of 40 to 50 percent is expected, specifically in the heavy-duty segment.

“The delivery of Eicher Intercity sleeper buses to VTPL aligns perfectly with changing market dynamics, wherein passengers seek enhanced comfort and safety. VTPL has been a valuable partner for VECV, and we are proud to contribute to their success by delivering top-of-the-line buses,” said Passey.

The company’s latest offering is a mid-premium intercity solution and is manufactured at VECV’s Hosakote factory. “We are delighted to strengthen our relationship with Vijayanand Travels Private Limited with this delivery of Eicher Intercity sleeper buses. VECV remains dedicated to offering secure, reliable, and premium transportation options, and our association with VTPL represents our commitment to achieving this goal,” said Vinod Aggarwal, MD and CEO of VECV.