Vikram Dev Dutt appointed as Air India’s new CMD

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has appointed lAS officer Vikram Dev Dutt as Air India’s new Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), the government announced on Tuesday. He will get the rank and pay of an Additional Secretary.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved Dutt’s appointment.

At present, Dutt, a 1993 batch IAS officer, is based in his UT cadre. He succeeds Rajiv Bansal, who is currently the Union Civil Aviation Secretary.

The appointment comes before the take-over of the airline’s management by the Tata Group under the Centre’s divestment programme.