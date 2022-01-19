hamburger

Logistics

Vikram Dev Dutt appointed as Air India’s new CMD

Abhishek Law | Updated on: Jan 19, 2022
image caption

He will get the rank of Additional Secretary

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has appointed lAS officer Vikram Dev Dutt as Air India’s new Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), the government announced on Tuesday. He will get the rank and pay of an Additional Secretary. 

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved Dutt’s appointment. 

At present, Dutt, a 1993 batch IAS officer, is based in his UT cadre. He succeeds Rajiv Bansal, who is currently the Union Civil Aviation Secretary.

The appointment comes before the take-over of the airline’s management by the Tata Group under the Centre’s divestment programme.

Air India
Published on January 19, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you