Kaushik Khona to replace Vinay Dube as CEO of GoAir

Of the Yamaha partnership and e-mobility
Atsushi Ogata is all smiles when asked if Honda will deepen its partnership with Yamaha. Four years ago, when ...
Vinay Dube has quit GoAir with immediate effect. Dube, who was earlier the CEO of Jet Airways, was appointed as the CEO of GoAir after being appointed as a consultant for the airline.
Kaushik Khona has been appointed as the CEO of the Wadia Group owned airline.
"The Nominations & Remuneration Committee and the Board met today and have appointed Kaushik Khona as CEO with immediate effect," GoAir said in a statement.
Khona brings with himself more than 32 years of corporate experience and all at CXO level. He is a fellow CA, fellow CS, Fellow CMA and was rank holder at Inter and Final CA, at Final CS and was Gold Medallist at final year B Com. He is also a qualified Resolution Professional and qualified as Independent Director
Interestingly, Khona has worked with the Wadia group earlier too.
He worked with the Wadia Group for almost 4 years from 2008 to 2011. During that period, he was appointed as the CEO of GoAir from April 2009 to June 2011.
After his successful stay at Wadia Group, he has also turnaround several businesses at Dunlop tyre group including at diverse geographies at Germany, UK and India. He also successfully carried out extensive corporate restructuring for a Shipping Venture and a financial and business restructuring for a German - India JV in renewable energy. He was at Mumbai for a period of 10 years during 2008 to 2017 before returning to Ahmedabad for a COO role at a well-known corporate group at Ahmedabad. Since then he joined as partner to M/s. Talati & Talati LLP, a leading the consulting, business reengineering and finance consulting practice at the firm
