Violation of flight duty time limits: DGCA issues notices to GoAir pilots

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Tuesday issued notices to pilots of GoAir over violations of Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms.

The Wadia-owned GoAir had cancelled several flights in November and December last year owing to the non-availability of some of the aircraft, inadequate operating crew, bad weather, anti-CAA protests and flight duty time limits.

A GoAir in a press statement said that it was a “routine FDTL audit” and the company was in receipt of the notice from DGCA. The statement further added that the airline is in “contact with the DGCA and will be submitting a response in due course.” The spokesperson further added that it “will take appropriate actions to abide by the directives”.

The pilots have a limited number of hours to fly in a day according to the DGCA rules, it could be a serious violation to exceed the flying time beyond what is mandated. GoAir has 5,000 employees and is operating to 33 destinations as of now, 25 domestic and 8 international and a fleet size of 54 aircraft.

In a press statement on December 26, the airline said that it is currently working to normalise its operations, and that it expects operations “to be on track by the end of this week”.