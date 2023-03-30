Virgin Atlantic has expanded its codeshare with IndiGo to connect to London and beyond, from destinations such as Varanasi, Srinagar, Goa Mopa and Lucknow through Delhi and Mumbai. The partnership is adding 18 destinations to its existing portfolio making it a total of 34 destinations.

Alex McEwan, Country Manager — South Asia, Virgin Atlantic said: “We are excited to more than double the number of destinations available in our codeshare partnership with IndiGo. This offers our customers even more choice when travelling to and from India. By combining IndiGo’s vast network with Virgin Atlantic’s three daily services between India and UK, we offer a range of connections to and from India’s most popular destinations.”

Expanded partnership

Goa has proved particularly popular with Virgin Atlantic customers. The expanded partnership will incorporate Goa’s second airport, Goa Mopa, is providing travellers with even more access to one of their favourite destinations.

Besides Mopa, the codeshare has been extended to Bhubaneshwar, Bhopal, Guwahati, Gwalior, Bagdogra, Allahabad, Jammu, Leh, Ranchi, Jodhpur, Jabalpur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Surat, Srinagar and Varanasi.

IndiGo and Virgin Atlantic had announced a codeshare agreement in August 2022. Under the agreement, Virgin Atlantic will be allowed to sell seats to passengers connecting onto IndiGo flights.

At that time, the partnership included routes between London Heathrow to Delhi and Mumbai flights along with connecting to and from Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Goa, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Nagpur, Pune, Vadodara and Vizag

Codeshare agreement

Now, the expanded codeshare allows the British carrier’s Flying Club members to reach their rewards faster, with opportunities to earn both Virgin Points and Tier Points available on every codeshare flight with IndiGo.

Besides Virgin Atlantic, IndiGo has a two way code share agreement with Turkish Airline. It also has one way codeshares with Qatar Airways, American Airlines, Air France KLM, Qantas and one interline agreement with Jetstar.

A codeshare agreement basically allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carriers and provide seamless travel to destinations where it has no presence.

IndiGo has been beefing up its codeshares with its partner airlines as Air India is rapidly expanding.