Virgin Group chief to appraise Uddhav Thackeray on Mumbai-Pune Hyperloop project tomorrow

Richard Branson, Founder of Virgin Group, will meet the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra Udhav Thackeray on Thursday to discuss the status of the ambitious hyperloop project.
“When there is a change in administration and you have a big project going on, it is important to have a courtesy call. Uddhav Thackeray and the various coalition people that he has around them need to meet people who are doing big projects or those wanting to do big projects in their state,” said Branson at an event in Mumbai
The Maharashtra Government, under the earlier Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, had declared that the Mumbai-Pune Hyperloop project had been accorded the infrastructure status. Using the hyperloop technology, Wakad area in Pune would be connected with BKC in suburban Mumbai. The passenger trip is expected to be completed in 25 minutes.
Hyperloop is a new mode of transportation that moves freight and people. Passengers or cargo are loaded into the hyperloop vehicle and accelerate gradually via electric propulsion through a low-pressure tube. The vehicle floats above the track using magnetic levitation. It glides at airline speeds for long distances due to ultra-low aerodynamic drag. The systems will be built on columns or tunnelled below ground to avoid dangerous crossings and other obstacles.
“One of the things we need to make very clear, because there has been some misreporting and political ramblings is that there is no money expected from the government at all...it is all going to be private money. The public will benefit massively from the service,” Branson added.
