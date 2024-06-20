Visakhapatnam Port made it to the Top 20 ports of the World at 19 in 2023, recording a marked improvement from 115 in 2022, according to the latest edition of the Container Port Performance Index (CPPI).

As many as nine ports of India made it to the Global Top 100 in the latest edition of Container Port Performance Index (CPPI), 2023, a report prepared by the World Bank and S&P Global Marketing Intelligence. Visakhapatnam Port has showcased strong performance with 27.5 moves per crane hour, a turnaround time (TRT) of 21.4 hours, and minimal berth idle time.

These metrics highlight the port’s efficiency in handling container ships and significantly influence customer preference. “We will reach greater heights going forward and are committed to achieve million plus TEU’s for FY 2025-26 by maintaining strong collaboration With all the stakeholders,” M Angamuthu, Chairperson, Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA), told businessline.

The port has a vast hinterland covering a 750 km radius on the central east coast, primarily to Nepal, North AP, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh, while Central AP, Telangana, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Nagpur come under secondary hinterland and Kanpur, NCR coming under tertiary.

It enjoys exclusive port-road connectivity to NH16 as Vizag is on the Golden Quadrilateral. Other roads include the Raipur–Visakhapatnam Expressway, a 6-lane Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor with a Greenfield planned for a 464 km stretch. There is also established rail connectivity from the terminal to the East Coast.

“We are working on converting the VCT As A Global Transshipment Hub and lined up a slew of measures including organizing trade meets all over the country apart from Nepal to attract cargo, building strong ecosystem with customs, railways and further developing seamless road and rail connectivity,” the VPA Chairperson said.

Seven other Indian ports which secured ranks in the top 100 in the CPPI are Pipavav (41), Kamarajar (47), Cochin (63), Hazira (68), Krishnapatnam (71), Chennai (80) and Jawaharlal Nehru (96). Mundra Port also climbed up the index at 27 in the current ranking, upping its rank from 48 last year. The Container Port Performance Index (CPPI), developed by the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence, measured the resilience, efficiency & overall performance of the Ports.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit