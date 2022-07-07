Vistara flight from Bangkok landed in Delhi after engine failure, passengers safe

The engine of a Vistara aircraft failed after the plane landed at Delhi from Bangkok. It had to be towed from the taxiway to the parking area. All the passengers are safe, sources said.

The incident occurred on July 5 when the Bangkok - Delhi flight (UK-122) landed at the Delhi airport on a single-engine. The decision to tow the aircraft to the parking bay was taken keeping in mind the safety of passengers on-board.

“After landing in Delhi, while taxing to the parking bay, our flight UK122 (BKK-DEL) had a minor electrical malfunction on July 5. Keeping passenger safety and comfort in mind the crew elected to tow the aircraft to the bay,”a Vistara spokesperson said.