A Mumbai-bound Vistara flight with 147 persons on board made an emergency landing here on Thursday upon its arrival from Frankfurt in Germany following a bomb threat to the aircraft, a source said.

The Boeing 787 aircraft was immediately taken to the isolation bay for mandatory security checks, according to the source.

The flight landed safely at 7.45 am.

According to sources, 134 passengers and 13 crew were on board the aircraft.

“Vistara Frankfurt flight, which had departed for Mumbai from Frankfurt on Wednesday at 8.20 pm (local time) made an emergency landing here at around 7.45 am on Thursday,” a source said.

Vistara, in a statement, said that its Frankfurt-Mumbai flight received a security alert but landed safely here.

“The Vistara flight UK 028 operating from Frankfurt to Mumbai on October 16, 2024 was subject to a security threat received on social media,” the airline said.

It said that all relevant authorities were immediately informed as per the protocol, and the aircraft safely landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai.

“It was taken to the isolation bay where all customers were disembarked. We are fully cooperating with the security agencies to complete the mandatory security checks,” Vistara said in the statement.