Vistara has increased frequencies to Frankfurt and Paris starting Thursday. The carrier will now operate six weekly flights between Delhi and Frankfurt, and five weekly flights between Delhi and Paris, it said in a statement.

Delhi-Paris flights will now operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays; while Delhi-Frankfurt flights will be on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Frequencies were increased after the airline successfully inducted a third Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner to its fleet recently and customising the leased aircraft.