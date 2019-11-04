Vistara set to double its fleet size by end of FY20

Full service carrier, Vistara on Monday announced that the airline is set to almost double its fleet size by the end of the FY20 in comparison to the previous fiscal.

Leslie Thng, Vistara’s Chief Executive Officer, said that network expansion is one of their top business priorities at present. "With our fleet expansion, we will continue to grow our domestic and international network, including the commencement of medium and long haul international flights in 2020.”

The airline will induct six more A320neo aircraft by December 2019, following which Vistara will get two of the six wide-body aircraft it ordered last year, the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, and one Airbus A321neo between January and March 2020. "With this, from 22 aircraft in March 2019, the airline will take the fleet size to 42 by March 2020," it said.

According to Vistara, they saw a 70 per cent rise in weekly flight operations. Vistara now operates nearly 1400 flights a week, in comparison to 800 flights a week it operated by end of March 2019.

According to Vistara, The 70 per cent rise in operations was due to the rapid destination addition. In a statement, the Tata-owned airline said, "Vistara has taken the count of destinations in its network from 23 to 34, spread across India while also foraying in the international market."

Vistara has expanded its fleet and network by over 50 per cent. The airline further plans to add multiple destinations and beefing up frequencies on existing key routes in next few months.