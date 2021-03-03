Logistics

Vistara starts operating flights on Mumbai-Male route

PTI New Delhi | Updated on March 03, 2021

Vistara on Wednesday operated its inaugural flight on the Mumbai-Male route, according to a company statement.

The inaugural flight departed from the Mumbai airport at 10.10 AM, the airline's statement noted. "The airline will fly three times a week on the route under India's transport bubble agreement with the Republic of Maldives," the statement noted.

Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, special international flights have been operating since July last year under air bubble arrangements formed with more than 24 countries.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on March 03, 2021
Mumbai
Vistara
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.