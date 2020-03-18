Vistara suspends all international operations till March 31

You won't miss your flight, thanks to floorwalkers
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
Full-service carrier Vistara on Wednesday said that in the wake of coronavirus outbreak and border controls by several countries, it will be suspending all its international operations between March 20 and 31.
A Vistara spokesperson said that it is constantly monitoring the situation. “Due to the unprecedented impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on border controls and air travel across the world, Vistara is temporarily suspending its international operations from 20 March 2020 to 31 March 2020.”
Along with suspending its international operations, the airline has also temporarily adjusted domestic capacity “for the months of March and April 2020 in view of reduced demand.”
The Tata owned airline said that customers booked on the affected flights will be fully refunded.
TATA SIA Airlines Ltd, known by the brand name Vistara, is a joint venture between Tata Sons Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA) with Tata Sons holding the majority stake of 51% in the company and SIA holding the remaining 49%.
The airline now connects 36 destinations, operates over 200 flights a day with a fleet of 32 Airbus A320, 7 Boeing 737-800NG and 1 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, and has flown more than 20 million customers since starting operations in 2015.
Besides Vistara, GoAir and IndiGo had already suspended international operations till month-end.
