Vistara to cancel 54 international flights next month

Full service carrier Vistara will cancel 54 international flights next month, including on routes connecting Delhi with Bangkok and Singapore, amid weak demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement on Wednesday, the airline said it has made temporary adjustments to selected services to/ from Bangkok and Singapore for March.

“Twenty flights between Delhi and Bangkok, 26 flights between Mumbai and Singapore and 8 flights between Delhi and Singapore will be cancelled in March,” it said.

The airline said the adjustments have been made to the services in response to weak demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Vistara will continue to monitor the situation and progressively evaluate the need for any further adjustments to its schedule to meet changing demand patterns,” it noted.

With respect to the cancelled flights, customers can opt for a full refund or alternative travel dates free of cost.

Such customers would not have to pay any cancellation or re-issuance fee.

A joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, Vistara operates more than 200 flights daily.