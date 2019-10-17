Vistara to launch Thiruvananthapuram-Delhi service from Nov 9

Full-service carrier Vistara has announced the addition of Thiruvananthapuram to its rapidly expanding network, with daily direct flights to and from the national Capital, Delhi, from November 9.

Thiruvananthapuram becomes Vistara’s second destination in Kerala after Kochi, and the 33rd destination in its network. The airline has announced an introductory, all-inclusive, one-way economy fare starting at Rs 5,299 and Rs 21,999 for Business Class.

Vinod Kannan, Chief Strategy Officer, Vistara, said Kerala continues to witness exponential growth in business, industries and tourism, and it has now also emerged one of India’s top start-up destinations, too.

"We are delighted to further strengthen our presence in Kerala with operations in Thiruvananthapuram, another important gateway to the state. This is also in alignment with our network strategy, given the strong demand for both business as well as leisure travel."

Vistara has expanded its network significantly in the last two months, Kannan said, having launched operations in nine new cities, including three cities abroad (Bangkok, Dubai and Singapore) and six cities within India (Indore, Jodhpur, Khajuraho, Patna, Thiruvananthapuram and Udaipur).

Bookings for flights to and from Thiruvananthapuram are open on all channels, including Vistara’s Website, www.airvistara.com, Vistara’s iOS and Android mobile apps and through Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) and travel agents.