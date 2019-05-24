Vistara to lease 6 aircraft from BOC Aviation

Vistara is to lease six aircraft from BOC Aviation, including four Boeing 737-800 Next Generation and two Airbus A 320 New Engine Option aircraft.

The airline, which is a joint venture between Singapore Airlines and Tata Sons, said that while the four Boeing aircraft will be delivered later this month, the two Airbus aircraft will be handed over in the second half of this year.

The addition of these aircraft will see Vistara, which currently operates an all-Airbus fleet, flying Boeing aircraft in the domestic skies.

The aircraft are being inducted to make use of the market opportunity, which has arisen as a result of Jet Airways temporarily suspending operations on April 17.