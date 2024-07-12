Vizhinjam International Seaport, being developed in public-private partnership by the Kerala government and the Adani group, will ultimately be able to handle 5 million TEUs and offer an alternative to nearby container transshipment ports such as Singapore and Colombo.

Trial runs of the first mothership with a full container load of cargo were conducted on Friday.

The total investment in the project is ₹18,000 crore of which the outlay in the first phase is ₹8,867 crore. The state government contribution is ₹5,596 crore, and the Adani group is bringing in ₹2,454 crore with a stake of 27 per cent.

In the first phase the port will handle 1 million TEUs, and by the end of 2028, it will be able to handle 3 million TEUs. The capacity can be expanded further to 5 million TEUs, officials said.

Port official said the port has been sanctioned a loan of ₹2,100 crore from NABARD.

